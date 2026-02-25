The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 has officially arrived on our shores and is now available for purchase. First announced and unveiled at CES 2026, the laptop is the first device, both in the brand’s TUF Gaming line and the world, to be ship out with the new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392.

As a quick primer, the Ryzen AI Max+ 392 was announced first, followed by ASUS’ own reveal of the refreshed TUF Gaming A14. As a quick primer, the APU has12 cores – four less than the 395 – and a slower boost clock at 5GHz. And when we say slower, we mean by 100MHz, which shouldn’t really detract from its overall performance. Just an assumption, but when we get the laptop in our labs to test, we’ll find out how much more or less it performs, compared to the 395.

Beyond that, the 392 boasts the same Radeon 8060S iGPU as its more powerful sibling: the same clock speed, the same Compute Unit (CUs) count. And yes, the APU also includes the XDNA2 NPU, with 50 TOPS performance.

Other specifications of the SKU ASUS Malaysia is bringing to our market include 32GB LPDDR5X-8000 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 73Wh battery. The display of the A14 is a 14-inch IPS display, with a QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Because the laptop does away with a dedicated discrete graphics, it’s also lightweight at 1.48kg, and pretty thin too with a thickness between 1.69cm and 1.99cm. Ports-wise, it’s got the usual fare of USB4, USB-C 3.2 Gen2, and USB-A 3.2 Gen2, while wireless connectivity is settled with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new ASUS TUF Gaming A14 retails for RM7,599, and comes in Jaeger Grey.

(Source: ASUS TUF)