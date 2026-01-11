Among the sea of new laptops at CES 2026, one laptop that perhaps stands out from the crowd is the refreshed ASUS TUF Gaming A14. This is because it is one of the first laptops to be equipped with AMD’s new Ryzen AI Max+ 392 APU.

Not to be confused with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 that we reviewed last year in ASUS’ ROG Flow Z13 2025, the Ryzen AI Max+ 392 is new and has fewer cores. Specifically, it’s got 12 cores – four less than the 395 – and a slower boost clock at 5GHz. And when we say slower, we mean by 100MHz only.

Beyond those differences, the 392 boasts the same Radeon 8060S iGPU as its more powerful sibling: the same clock speed, the same Compute Unit (CUs) count. And yes, the APU also includes the XDNA2 NPU, with 50 TOPS performance.

In the case of the refreshed TUF Gaming A14, the laptop is not only fitted with the 392, but it can also be packed with up to 64GB LPDDR5-8000 RAM, and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, while a 73Wh battery powers everything.

Speaking of everything, the display of the A14 is a 14-inch IPS display, with a QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Because the laptop does away with a dedicated discrete graphics, it’s also lightweight at 1.48kg, and pretty thin too with a thickness between 1.69cm and 1.99cm. Ports-wise, it’s got the usual fare of USB4, USB-C 3.2 Gen2, and USB-A 3.2 Gen2, while wireless connectivity is settled with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

ASUS has yet to share pricing for the TUF Gaming A14 but the laptop is expected to ship out sometime in Q1 2026. It would be interesting if the 392 will actually provide better battery life, considering the 395 gave up to 10 hours of use on a single charge.

(Source: ASUS)