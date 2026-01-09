CES 2026 brings an array of new tech, and among them is a range of charging accessories from Anker. From chargers to docking stations, the brand’s latest products promise efficiency and a more intuitive user experience.

Among the improvements are smarter visual interfaces and higher Qi2 wireless charging speeds. Beyond that, the company claims to offer upgraded ecosystems meant to accommodate the latest iPhone models.

Anker Nano Charger

Starting off, we have the Anker Nano Charger, which, as the name says, is a compact charger. It provides up to 45W of power and sports a screen for displaying details like charging status.

One of the accessory’s highlights is its ability to identify the exact iPhone model. This lets it adjust the charging power to protect the battery. Other features include a three-stage power delivery and a Care Mode meant to keep things cool. The charger will officially debut in the US later this month and come with a US$40 (~RM162) price tag.

Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station

Next, we have a 3-in-1 wireless charging station. It features a compact foldable design, making it suitable for travel. Beyond that, it is capable of delivering up to 25W of Qi2 wireless power. Meanwhile, the AirCool system serves to maintain low temperatures for faster and safer performance.

The charging accessory is slated for a US release sometime within the first quarter of 2026. According to the brand, it will sell for US$150 (~RM609).

Anker Nano Power Strip

Designed to mitigate desk clutter, this clamp-on 10-in-1 power strip offers 70W of output and features built-in surge protection. It comes with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, as well as six AC outlets.

As with the other items here, the power strip will be launching in the US later in the year. As for pricing, it will retail for US$70 (~RM284).

Anker Nano Docking Station

Finally, there’s a 13-in-1 docking station that can support up to three displays. It allows for up to 4K resolution on a single display. Other than that, it offers up to 100W of upstream charging and 10Gbps of data transfer between devices.

A notable feature is the built-in removable 6-in-1 hub, which sports both SD and microSD card slots, a USB-A port and a 5Gbps USB-C port. The docking station is currently available in the US for US$150 (~RM609).

It is worth noting that all the listed products are for the US market only. We reached out to Anker Malaysia regarding local availability, but have yet to receive any information. We’ll keep you posted once there’s an update.

