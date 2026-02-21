ASUS has recently announced that the ROG Flow Z13-KJP, a collaborative gaming tablet developed with Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions, will be coming to Malaysia. Pre-orders for the device are scheduled to begin on 24 February 2026, with pricing details to be revealed at a later date.

First unveiled during CES 2026, this special edition ROG Flow Z13 draws heavily from Ludens, the symbolic mascot of Kojima Productions, blending the studio’s creative philosophy with ROG’s design language. Designed in collaboration with Yoji Shinkawa, the device features a distinctive aesthetic that incorporates angular CNC aluminium cutouts, carbon fibre elements, and typography inspired by the studio’s mascot. The partnership also includes a range of themed peripherals, though the Flow Z13-KJP serves as the centrepiece of the lineup.

Beyond the tablet itself, ASUS extends the theme across the entire package. Buyers will receive custom packaging, a themed power adapter, a branded carrying case, and a unique Armoury Crate interface, all designed to reflect Kojima Productions’ signature style.

Specifications

Under the hood, the ROG Flow Z13-KJP shares the same core hardware as the standard Flow Z13 introduced last year. It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU, featuring 16 Zen 5 Strix Halo cores with boost clocks of up to 5.1GHz. The chip also integrates 40 RDNA 3.5 graphics cores via the Radeon 8060S, alongside an XDNA2 NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS.

The system is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, backed by a 70Wh battery. ASUS includes a 200W proprietary charger in the box, although the device also supports 100W USB-C charging for lighter workloads.

On the front, the Flow Z13-KJP sports a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula Display with a 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 500 nits. Connectivity options include dual USB-A and USB-C ports, all supporting USB4. As an exclusive bonus, the Kojima Productions edition also comes bundled with a copy of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, redeemable via Armoury Crate.

No Pricing Details Yet

ASUS has yet to announce official Malaysian pricing, but the standard ROG Flow Z13 currently retails at RM10,999 for reference. It also remains unclear whether the mouse and headset from the collaboration will arrive locally.

In case you missed it, also check out our review of the base version of the tablet laptop hybrid via this link.

(Source: ASUS Malaysia press release | official website | Facebook)