The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro debuted in China back in September as the successor to the Pad 7 Pro. Now, it seems that the company is preparing to launch the premium tablet internationally.

The device carrying the model number 25091RP04G has appeared on the US’ FCC database. For reference, the Chinese version of the Pad 8 Pro has the model number 25091RP04C. Note the different letters at the end. The “G” denotes a global variant, while the “C” signifies a Chinese version.

As for the tablet’s specifications, the listing reveals that it will pack a 9,000mAh battery and run on HyperOS 3. In terms of connectivity, the device will feature WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0. Beyond that, the certification does not mention any further information.

However, based on the Chinese model, we can probably expect the international version to come with an 11.2-inch IPS LCD display. This panel features a 2,136 x 3,200 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Internally, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. For imaging, the tablet sports a 50MP camera on the rear, while the front features a 32MP selfie snapper.

In addition to the Pad 8 Pro, the base Pad 8 may also make its global debut. That said, at the time of writing Xiaomi has yet to mention any plans for an international launch.

(Source: Notebookcheck)