Samsung recently unveiled its QD-OLED Penta Tandem technology, its latest display technology that builds on a proprietary five-layer organic LED.

“QD-OLED expresses colour using quantum dots that respond to light, with the blue-emitting layer serving as the light source due to its high energy within the visible spectrum. Beginning last year, Samsung Display advanced the blue-emitting layer stack from four layers to five, and applied the latest organic materials, completing a new generation of QD-OLED that delivers superior picture quality, efficiency, and peak brightness.”

Simply put, Penta Tandem allows Samsung to pack more pixels per inch on a display, stacking the light-emitting material into a multi-layer design. This, in turn, allows displays to achieve a higher resolution on a panel, while retaining density and display sizes. “Samsung Display’s 27-inch UHD (3840×2160) QD-OLED monitor panel, launched last year, achieves 160 pixels per inch (PPI), the highest pixel density among self-emissive gaming monitors. QD-OLED Penta Tandem forms the core technological foundation of this breakthrough. To date, Samsung Display is the only company mass-producing 27-inch UHD self-emissive displays with 160 PPI specifications.”

It’s also brighter, with a luminous efficiency of 1.3x greater than its predecessor, and double the lifespan. To put it in another way, the Penta Tandem panels can boast a peak brightness of 4,500 nits on TVs, and 1,300 nits for monitors.

Samsung says it plans to expand its QD-OLED Penta Tandem display range this year, with a 49-inch Dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) desktop monitor soon.

(Source: Samsung)