Nothing recently began teasing its upcoming smartphones, the Phone (4a) series. While the brand has not shared anything substantial on the devices, there have been plenty of leaks over the past few months. Now, the base model has completed a Geekbench AI benchmark, shedding some light on its chipset.

As per the recent listing, the Phone (4a) packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. This pretty much aligns with a prior leak. That said, it probably isn’t all too surprising given that the Phone (3a) series uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

In any case, the model running the benchmark comes with 12GB of RAM. A recent leak points to two storage configurations for both the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro, which are 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. Previously, Nothing confirmed that it is upgrading its storage to UFS 3.1. However, it is unclear if the change will affect both devices.

Other than that, the Pro variant has been tipped to feature a 5,080mAh battery. Again, it is uncertain if the vanilla version will feature the same capacity.

On the subject of colour options, the brand’s somewhat cryptic teaser hinted at an array of choices. The image featured a total of five: blue, pink, yellow, black, and white. However, one of the rumours claimed that the regular Phone (4a) will only come in black and white. Similarly, the options for the Pro variant are supposedly black and silver.

While it is possible that the remaining bright hues may be reserved for the rumoured Headphone (a) instead, leaks are by no means official information. So, it’s best to take them with a grain of salt. Either way, Nothing will likely ramp up its teaser campaign as it prepares for the launch, which could happen sometime next month.

