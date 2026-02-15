Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering a 20% discount on selected Electric Train Service (ETS) trips from now until 22 February 2026. The promotion coincides with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations and the start of Ramadan, providing travellers with a more affordable option during the busy festive period.

Passengers can redeem the discount by using the promo codes ETSANGPOW20 and ONGTRAIN20 when purchasing tickets for selected travel dates. KTMB has made 5,000 promo codes available for this campaign, with applicable trips outlined in the chart provided below:

In a statement, KTMB Group CEO Azlan Shah Al-Bakri said the initiative reflects the company’s ongoing effort to improve accessibility and convenience for rail users. He added that the promotion not only helps passengers save on travel costs, but also encourages the use of rail transport as an alternative to driving, which can help reduce highway congestion during peak travel periods.

Tickets for the discounted ETS rides are available via the KITS mobile app, the official KTMB website, and self-service kiosk machines at selected stations. For more details, passengers can visit KTMB’s official channels or contact its call centre at 03-9779 1200.

Separately, Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Facebook said that three new Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) sets has been added in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, providing 16 additional ETS trips. This brings the total number of ETS services operating daily throughout the festive period to 58 trips.

On a related note, the government is also offering a 50% toll discount nationwide for Chinese New Year travel, which took place from 14 to 15 February. The initiative applies to Class 1 private vehicles across most highways, excluding border toll plazas, and aims to help ease travel costs while managing congestion during the festive period.

(Source: KTMB / Anthony Loke)