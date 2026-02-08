The government has once again announced a 50% toll discount for the upcoming festive season. This time around, these discounts take effect on 14 and 15 February. Which fall on the weekend just before Chinese New Year.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said “the discount is expected to help ease travel costs for the public returning to their hometowns or going on holiday during the festive period, as well as ahead of Ramadan”. For the most part, where the discount applies this time around is similar to prior festive seasons.

The Edge cites the minister as also saying that the selection of the dates was intended to avoid traffic congestion while optimising operations and coordinating additional logistics at lay-bys, as well as rest and service areas. As before, the discount applies to Class 1 vehicles at all toll plazas. Class 2 vehicles are also included at the Penang Bridge.

Also as before, the discount does not apply to tolls at the country’s borders. Or more specifically, the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA).

(Source: The Edge)