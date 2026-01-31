Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced special Ramadan train services for the occasion. One is the Ramadan 2026 edition of the Railway to See Malaysia (RTSM) special excursion train service for the KL Sentral – Tumpat – KL Sentral route. Another is the Expres Lambaian Aidilfitri (ELA) service for the East Coast and Northern routes.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, KTMB says that these special train services are to help the public plan their trips back home earlier and in greater comfort. Tickets are already on sale, with a total of 1,584 tickets available, including sleeper coaches for the special excursion train service, 792 tickets for the East Coast ELA and 1,200 for the Northern ELA.

The special excursion train service will operate on 20 February and 6 March for the KL Sentral – Tumpat route. Trips in the other direction will be on 22 February and 8 March. Then there’s the East Coast ELA, which will operate on 18 March for the KL Sentral – Tumpat Rote, and 22 March for the other direction. Finally, there’s the Northern ELA, with the KL Sentral – Padang Besar route operating on 17 and 22 March, and going in the other direction on 18 and 23 March.

KTMB says that these tickets are now available via the KTMB Mobile app, kiosks, ticket counters and its official website. The company encourages the public to get their tickets early and via cashless means.

(Source: KTMB / Facebook)