Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has officially introduced the KITS Style Prepaid Mastercard during a launch event at KL Sentral earlier this week. The co-branded card functions as a prepaid payment instrument designed for both public transport usage and everyday spending. Running on Mastercard’s global payment network, the card supports contactless “tap and go” transactions across KTMB services and other payment terminals that accept Mastercard.

According to the FAQ on KITS’ official website, activating the prepaid card incurs a one-time SST charge of RM0.48, while a yearly fee of RM6 applies. Users can withdraw cash from ATMs displaying the Mastercard logo, with withdrawals costing RM2 locally and RM10 overseas. The daily withdrawal limit is capped at RM1,500.

Cardholders can also deposit funds through Public Bank cash deposit machines, with each deposit incurring a RM1 fee and funds typically appearing in the account within two working days. Additionally, the FAQ notes that the platform also allows users to add up to 10 KITS Mastercard prepaid cards into a single KITS Balance account.

Users can obtain the card in either virtual or physical form through the KITS Style mobile app, which is available via Google Play, Apple App Store, and Huawei AppGallery. To recap, the app as a platform that integrates multiple services, including transport access, bill payments, travel bookings, and other lifestyle-related features.

KTMB says the introduction of the card forms part of its digital transformation effort, with open-loop payments aimed at reducing reliance on cash-based systems while expanding digital payment accessibility. The company also positions it as an option for users who may not have access to conventional banking services, allowing them to participate in digital payments without opening a traditional bank account.

Looking ahead, KTMB says the prepaid card is designed to support open payment adoption across Malaysia’s transport ecosystem. In addition to KTM Komuter services, the company says the card may eventually work across other public transport operators that support open payments and, most notably, potentially toll networks.

