Astro has announced promotional discounts for its flagship Astro One packages, namely the Sports and Epic Packs, which have been discounted up to RM40 per month. Running until 30 April 2026, the campaign offers significant savings for both new subscribers and existing customers looking to upgrade their current entertainment setups.

The Astro One Sports Pack is now priced at RM69.99 per month, down from its standard retail price of RM99.99, and also includes a complimentary Kids Pack. This tier provides live high-definition coverage of the 2025/26 English Premier League season, the Emirates FA Cup, and major Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournaments, alongside local favorites like the Malaysian Football League and the Sepak Takraw League.

For a more comprehensive media experience, the Astro One Epic Pack has been reduced to a promotional rate of RM159.99/month (rrp RM199.99/month), or at RM138.88/month via online only. This package is marketed as an all-in-one digital hub, integrating traditional live TV with access to eight prominent global streaming applications. Subscribers can access Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, iQIYI, beIN Sports, and several others through a single interface on the Astro Ultra or Ulti Box.

The company has also simplified the onboarding process to encourage adoption. New customers can opt for a Plug-and-Play installation, which requires no professional assistance and is offered free of charge, provided the user has a home internet connection of at least 30Mbps. For those requiring professional setup, standard installation fees are set at RM50 for new sign-ups and RM49 for existing customers. Notably, current users who already possess an Ultra or Ulti Box can transition to these new promotional rates without the need for hardware swaps or additional technical fees.

Those interested can secure these promotional rates through various official Astro channels. These include Astro Authorised Exclusive Partners, its kiosks in major shopping malls, the Astro website, and its official WhatsApp account.

(Source: Astro press release)