The Nothing Phone (3a) series debuted back in March as the brand’s mid-range offering. Now that the vanilla version has received a Community Edition, it seems the company is shifting its attention to the succeeding models. While Nothing has not divulged any details on the upcoming Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro, a recent rumour may shed some light on the handsets.

According to the leak, the company will be equipping the devices with Snapdragon 7s series chips. While the leakster offered no specifics on the processors, it is speculated that the Phone (4a) may come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.

The Phone (4a) Pro might feature the same SoC, seeing as the current generation uses the same chipset for both the base and Pro models. However, it’s possible that Nothing could switch things up this time and use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 for the Pro variant.

Aside from that, the leak mentioned a few more details on the phones. Apparently, only the Phone (4a) Pro will support eSIM. Moreover, colour options will supposedly include blue, pink, white, and black. It is unclear whether these hues will be for both the base and Pro versions, though.

The final bit of information on the phones concerns the potential pricing for the 12GB+256GB configuration. The leak mentioned two price points, presumably for the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro. The former will reportedly retail for US$475 (~RM1,948), while the latter will supposedly be priced at US$540 (~RM2,215).

In addition to the two phones, Nothing is apparently planning to launch the Headphone (a). This will basically just be the Headphone (1) with a plastic body and a different name. As per the leak, the headphones will come in pink, yellow, white, and black.

(Source: MlgmXyysd via Telegram)