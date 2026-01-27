Bits and pieces of the Nothing Phone (4a) series were leaked last month. This included some potential spec sheet items like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s series chipset. More recently, the base model in the series has seemingly gotten official certification. Which is as good a sign as any that a launch is imminent. ion is the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). It includes the model number of A069. GSMArena reports that the Pro model had a model number of A069P in its IMEI listing, which checks out.

Unfortunately, the UAE TDRA listing reveals nothing else about the Nothing Phone (4a). Which means the leak from last month is all we have to work with until new details emerge. But that is unfortunately not much either, as beyond the chipset range, the only other detail mentioned is eSIM support for the Pro model.

Well, technically there is one other detail, though this tends to change a lot depending on markets. And it’s the 12GB + 256GB memory and storage configuration. This also came with two price points per the leak, which were US$475 (~RM1,881) and US$540 (~RM2,138), presumably for the base and Pro models respectively.

(Source: @ZionsAnvin / X, GSMArena)