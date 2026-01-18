U Mobile is continuing to expand its 5G network coverage as part of its ongoing ULTRA5G rollout. This time, the expansion covers key areas in Bangsar, where the telco has also opened a new full-service retail store. The opening aligns with the company’s growth strategy while also offering convenience for its users.

With this latest update, customers can enjoy both indoor and outdoor 5G coverage. Yes, this deployment includes in-building coverage (IBC), which U Mobile attained through its infrastructure partner EdgePoint towers. As such, users can now experience seamless 5G connectivity at notable locations like Bangsar Village 1, Bangsar Village 2, and Bangsar Shopping Centre. Meanwhile, outdoor coverage spans areas like the streets of Jalan Telawi, Jalan Bangkung and Jalan Penaga.

As for the new retail store, it is situated at Telawi Square. Specifically, the store can be found at Ground Floor, Telawi Square, 41 Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. Here, customers can access the full range of telco services. This includes plan upgrades and device purchases, as well as personalised assistance.

Previously, U Mobile brought its next-gen 5G network to Bangi, Putrajaya, and Petaling Jaya New Town in November. This rollout followed expansions to other regions in the nation, including Kota Kinabalu and Penang. As of October last year, the telco achieved 58.2% 5G coverage in populated areas, with expectations of reaching 80% by the second half of this year.

Users can tell if they are connected to the ULTRA5G network by checking the network name on their devices, which will read “UM ULTRA5G”. Other than that, the telco has a coverage map over on its website to show customers the progress on the rollout.

(Source: U Mobile press release)