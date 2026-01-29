U Mobile today has unveiled its Enterprise Innovation Platform (EIP), positioning it as a neutral, ecosystem-driven environment to accelerate Malaysia’s digitalisation efforts. The initiative supports enterprises, SMEs, start-ups, academia and public sector agencies in developing and commercialising 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and AI-driven use cases, proofs-of-concept and pilot projects. The telco says EIP uses a Develop, Test and Demonstrate framework to move ideas from concept to real-world deployment more efficiently.

The telco has also confirmed its first eight EIP partners, split into two groups (Anchor Partners and Technology Partners) to cover both foundational infrastructure and applied, vertical-specific capabilities. This structure ensures the platform can support innovation end-to-end, from network and cloud platforms through to industry-specific deployments.

Anchor Partners

The Anchor Partners include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Huawei Malaysia, Palo Alto Networks and Qualcomm. These companies will contribute core technologies and platforms to support the EIP Hub and sandbox environment.

AWS will enable the development and validation of cloud-native, data-intensive and AI-driven applications, with a focus on secure, scalable and deployment-ready architectures.

Huawei Malaysia will contribute 5G Advanced radio access and core technologies, along with AI-enabled platforms, to establish and operate the sandbox for enterprise-grade testing, integration and demonstrations.

Palo Alto Networks will provide cybersecurity expertise, including Zero Trust architecture guidance, to support security validation across network, cloud and application layers.

Qualcomm will support technology enablement for solutions that leverage 5G connectivity, edge AI and intelligent devices, including reference demonstrations to aid use case development and validation.

Technology Partners

The second group, Technology Partners, brings applied tools and vertical expertise to advance real-world enterprise use cases. This group includes Braintree Technologies, China Mobile International Malaysia, Meraque Group and ZTE Malaysia.

Braintree Technologies will contribute AgriTech and automation use cases such as drones, robotics, GIS, IoT and AI, supporting field validation of 5G-enabled solutions.

China Mobile International Malaysia will bring deployment-informed 5G expertise and applied R&D insights to support co-development and refinement of enterprise use cases.

Meraque Group will focus on drone, robotics and autonomous system applications, enabling testing of low-latency control, autonomous coordination and real-time data streaming.

ZTE Malaysia will contribute network and AI platforms, along with device and edge components, to support multi-partner enterprise solution testing and demonstrations.

EIP Hub

U Mobile also confirmed that it will launch a physical EIP Hub in July 2026 at Subang High Tech Park. The hub will house an integrated innovation sandbox featuring 5G-A connectivity, cloud and edge access, an IoT device lab, private network zones and live demonstration areas.

The facility will also include tools such as network slicing simulators, digital twin environments and AR/VR toolkits. U Mobile says these capabilities will allow teams to validate innovation projects and test cases in conditions that closely reflect real-world deployment environments.