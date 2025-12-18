Earlier this week, Infinix confirmed that it will be launching the XPAD Edge on our shores. Now, just as promised, the brand’s latest addition to its tablet lineup has officially arrived. As we’ve previously covered, the slim and lightweight device comes with 4G connectivity and AI-powered capabilities.

The XPAD Edge sports a 13.2-inch display with a 2,400 x 1,600 pixel resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. Aside from that, it comes equipped with a quad-speaker surround sound system.

Under the hood, the device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The latter is expandable up to 2TB via microSD. Keeping the lights on is a 8,000mAh battery. On the software side, the tablet runs on Android 15 via the brand’s XOS skin.

Aside from coming with WPS Office pre-installed, the XPAD Edge supports split-screen, parallel windows, and multi-task drag-and-drop operations. Other features include a PC secondary display mode. Additionally, it gets the brand’s Folax voice assistant, plus an AI screen recognition feature. On the imaging end, the tablet packs an 8MP rear camera.

The Infinix XPAD Edge comes in one colourway, which is Celestial Ink. Those interested in getting the tablet can head over to the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Alternatively, the tablet is available for purchase from the company’s physical stores and authorised dealers.

As for pricing, the device retails for RM1,299. Those buying the tablet can get free gifts worth RM599, which includes the XPAD Edge Cover, X Keyboard 20, and the X Pencil 20.

(Source: Infinix press release)