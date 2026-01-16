MediaTek has announced two new additions to its lineup of mobile chipsets. The first of the two is the Dimensity 9500s, which is meant to power premium smartphones. Meanwhile, the Dimensity 8500 is a more modest SoC for mid-range devices. Either way, the company emphasises performance, efficiency, as well as gaming capabilities as highlights for both chips.

Starting with the Dimensity 9500s, it’s not quite as potent as the top-of-the-line Dimensity 9500, but still promises powerful performance and energy efficiency. Built on a 3nm process, the chip features the “All Big Core” architecture.

Its octa-core CPU comprises a primary Cortex-X925 ultra core clocked at 3.73GHz, as well as three Cortex-X4 premium cores. The remaining four are Cortex-A720 performance cores. On the graphics end, the Immortalis-G925 GPU offers support for advanced ray tracing adaptive game technology 3.0, and frame technology 3.0. Beyond that, the “flagship NPU” powers AI capabilities and is optimised for generative reasoning and multi-modal models.

Furthermore, the Dimensity 9500s supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4 storage. For connectivity, it comes with WiFi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.4. In addition to this, the chip supports up to a 320MP camera. The MediaTek Imagiq image processor offers real-time 30fps motion tracking and 8K full-focus Dolby Vision HDR video recording.

As for the Dimensity 8500, it also features the “All Big Core” design, but uses a 4nm process. Its octa-core CPU consists of all Cortex-A725 cores clocked at up to 3.4GHz. MediaTek also claims that the Mali-G720 GPU offers a 25% boost in performance while lowering power consumption by 20% compared to the previous generation. Additionally, the Dimensity 8500 comes with support for ray tracing.

Other features include support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4 storage, plus an eighth generation NPU model for AI functionalities. For connectivity, the chip gets WiFi 6E, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.4. On the imaging side, it supports up to a 320MP camera and 4K video recording at 60fps. For the time being, the company has yet to reveal which products will feature the Dimensity 8500.

(Source: MediaTek [1], [2], [3])