It’s pretty normal for a tech company to update its devices with relevant software patches and security updates for a set period of time. After that period, many companies stopped supporting these devices in favour of newer hardware. In a similar vein, Apple has recently released iOS 26.2.1, a minor update that adds support for the new AirTag. However, the bitten fruit company also released another update alongside it called iOS 12.5.8, which has seemingly revived the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old phone, respectively.

The iOS 12.5.8 update doesn’t bring any new features, but it does extend the certification needed to run iMessage, FaceTime and device activation. Without it, the aforementioned devices would have stopped working. Hence, iPhone 5S and iPhone 6 users should update their devices to ensure they continue working after January 2027.

Additionally, per the official support page, the iOS 12.5.8 update is meant for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPod touch (6th gen). However, Apple has also released iPadOS 12.5.8 for the iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3.

Though these devices aren’t exactly keeping up with the times, the update does allow users to continue using their basic services. BGR reports that it also enables these specific handsets and tablets to sync with an Apple Account.

Apple doesn’t explicitly share how long it will support an iPhone’s lifespan, unlike other tech companies. However, the tech giant promised the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) of the UK that the device will receive a minimum of five years of support from the first supply date. However, BGR also mentions that the tech giant will continue to supply outdated devices with important security updates.

Device Longevity For The Win

Notably, this isn’t the first time the company has supported its older devices. Previously, Apple released a security update for the aforementioned devices (yes, including the iPads) back in 2023.

All in all, this is great news, as consumers no longer have to discard otherwise still-viable devices that just needed some software love. If something does happen to your current daily driver, it’s reassuring to know that you can still use an older handset as a temporary device, at least somewhat comfortably. However, we would like to reiterate that users should download the iOS 26.2.1 update sooner rather than later if they want to continue making use of these older devices.

