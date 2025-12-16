It goes without saying that the idea of a foldable iPhone has captivated the minds of tech enthusiasts and the general public. The device has intrigued many to the point that it has been the subject of numerous leaks. Today isn’t any different, as a new leak has emerged, reinforcing what we already know while also sharing some new information.

This time around, the leak originated from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who claims that the upcoming Apple foldable will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The leakster also claims that the handset won’t have any Face ID, nor any fingerprint scanner under the display.

For screens, Digital Chat Station reported that the device will have a 7.58-inch folding panel with an under-display selfie camera. Meanwhile, the cover display measures 5.25 inches and also includes a front-facing camera. This is slightly smaller than the 7.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays that were previously reported.

As you may have noticed from all the hyperlinked text above, this isn’t particularly new news. That said, the fact that a leakster is reporting the same information months later suggests that the device has remained consistent and may not undergo any major external changes before its release. I’d like to stress, however, that this is just conjecture and you should not take it as gospel.

That isn’t to say the leakster came up empty-handed. Digital Chat Station claims that the Apple handset will have two rear-facing cameras, with at least one of them having a 48MP sensor. Needless to say, that is one more than the current iPhone Air.

The smartphone informant also noted that the device features a very strong hinge. This is obviously great and much-needed reassurance, as the last thing anyone wants is a two-in-one smartphone snapping in half and potentially blowing up (looking at you, Google).

Quick reminder: the folding smartphone is expected to make its way to market next year alongside the rumoured iPhone 18. It’s also important to note that there’s still plenty of time before the device’s speculated release, and many changes could occur in that period. So remember to take this information with a healthy grain of salt.

