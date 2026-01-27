The vivo X300 series of flagship phones have been around for a couple of months now, taking the place of the X200. But that hasn’t stopped a new variant of the latter from making a surprise appearance. A vivo X200T has been launched in India, slightly over half a year since the X200 FE, itself having launched half a year after the main series entries.

From its spec sheet, it looks to be mostly comparable to the base model. For starters, it shares the same 6.67-inch 120 Hz 1,260 x 2,800 AMOLED display. The chipset is naturally slightly newer, packing a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus. Also updated is the battery, now rated at 6,200 mAh, supporting a familiar 90W wired charging, plus 40W wireless.

It’s much the same story with the cameras of the vivo X200T. In fact, it’s probably not a stretch to say that it’s identical to the base X200. Which is to say that it has a 50MP f/1.6 main + 20MP f/2.6 periscope + 50MP f/2.0 wide-angle combo at the back. In front, it also has a familiar 32MP f/2.0 shooter.

On the software side of things though, the vivo X200T naturally comes with Android 16 out of the box with the OriginOS 6 overlay. The phone will get up to five major Android upgrades, as well as seven years of security updates. Wrapping it all up is an IP68 / IP69 rating.

An Updated Re-Release

Overall, it looks like the vivo X200T is just a slightly better X200. One can argue that it’s the company giving prospective customers a choice between the very cutting edge or an older but still viable model. But when you look at their prices, at least when converted directly, it’s not a very compelling take after all.

From the vivo India online store, the X200T with the 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at INR79,999 (~RM3,451). Then there’s the 12GB + 512GB config which costs INR87,999 (~RM3,796). Worth noting is that these models sport less RAM than when the base X200 was new, and it had a starting price of RM3,599. For what it’s worth, the site currently shows both configs having between a 20% and 25% discount. And it’s unclear for now if the model will land on our shores, and for what sort of prices if they do.

(Source: vivo)