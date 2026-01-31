Google launched the Pixel Buds 2a back in August alongside the Pixel 10 lineup. At the time, the TWS earbuds debuted in two colours: Hazel and Iris. Now, it seems the company is planning to add some new colour options for the audio accessory, if a recent leak is anything to go by.

A report by Android Headlines revealed a set of renders of the buds, which it claimed to be official material. Based on the images, one of these new choices will be a neutral light grey. The publication called this one “Fog”, but noted that the names for these variants are not official.

Meanwhile, the other option is comparatively more striking. Unofficially dubbed “Berry”, this is a soft but bright pink hue. Some may notice that this shade somewhat resembles the Peony colour introduced with the Pixel 9 series. That said, though, the new variants will likely match the Pixel 10a. Previously, a leak mentioned the same Fog and Berry options for the phone.

In terms of specifications, these buds likely will be the same as the ones initially launched. To recap, the Pixel Buds 2a sports a twist-to-adjust design and an IP54 rating. The buds come equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and the Tensor A1 chip. Moreover, the device offers ANC with Silent Seal 1.5. As for battery life, the buds can supposedly last up to 10 hours on a single charge, with the case bringing that up to 27 hours.

For now, there is no official word on when these earbuds will debut. However, it is likely that Google will unveil them alongside the Pixel 10a next month.

(Source: Android Headlines)