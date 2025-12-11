We last saw leaks of the Google Pixel 10a back in September, which revealed it will be more similar to the Pixel 9 than 10. There looks to be a new leak in recent times, and from a pretty official, if third-party, source. This comes from serial leakster @evleaks, who has shared on X what he claims to be a certification on the network of US telco Verizon.

This listing doesn’t necessarily reveal much of the Google Pixel 10a. More specifically, it only shows the screen, camera setup, memory plus storage combo, and battery. If this listing is indeed one for the Pixel 10a and not just a placeholder, it corroborates the prior leak claiming that it won’t have a telephoto camera.

More specifically, the camera setup here is a 48MP f/1.7 + 13MP f/2.2 wide angle combo at the back. Then there’s the 13MP f/2.2 unit in front. If these look familiar, that’s because it’s the same specs as the Google Pixel 9a, never mind the Pixel 9. And it’s a similar story with the 5,100 mAh battery. No charging rates were listed here, but it probably won’t be surprising to find that it’s another familiar 23W.

Google Pixel 9a 2?

There’s a slight deviation for the screen, as the listing shows a 6.285-inch Full HD+ 120Hz plastic AMOLED. For context, the Pixel 9a had a 6.3-inch P-OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Finally, there’s the 8GB + 128GB configuration. Unfortunately, this means that the internet search giant is not moving away from the 128GB storage floor. There’s no mention of the chipset in this listing, but the previous leak already pegged it as being a Tensor G4.

At any rate, it will be quite awhile before any of these get confirmed. Judging from the release schedule of the previous generation, the Google Pixel 10a will likely only get an official unveiling in March of April of next year.

(Source: @evleaks / X)