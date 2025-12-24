Nubia’s Redmagic gaming line has another Air model on the way to succeed the 10 Air. While that much is almost a given, a serial leakster has claimed that the phone will be out as soon as January. Said leakster also shared an item from the phone’s spec sheet, which isn’t too surprising.

The leakster in question is Digital Chat Station, posting on Weibo that the Redmagic 11 Air will be packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Also included in the claim is a “large battery”, per machine translation, but no specifics on the actual capacity. It will also naturally include the brand’s signature cooling fan system. Part of the machine translation mentions “under-display”, but it’s unclear if this is referring to a camera, or something else like a fingerprint sensor.

Lending legitimacy to the claim is the post being shared by Jiang Chao, a Redmagic Product Manager. In his own post, he acknowledged the leak, adding “please look forward to it”, again via machine translation. With no refutation, here, it’s likely that the Redmagic 11 Air will indeed be running a Snapdragon 8 Elite.

At any rate, no specific date within January was mentioned. Though this will likely be a launch for its home market in China. A global launch, if it does happen, will likely be in a few month’s time. And if we’re going by the local launch of the 10 Air, it may very well happen in April.

