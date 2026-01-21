Nubia sub-brand Redmagic has expanded its line of gaming smartphones with the launch of the Redmagic 11 Air in China. Conceived as a thinner and cheaper alternative to the Redmagic 11 Pro, this model serves as the successor to last year’s Redmagic 10 Air.

In terms of design, the device features the same transparent aesthetics and RGB lighting as the brand’s other gaming phones. And as usual, the company has hidden the selfie camera under the display for an unobstructed viewing experience. Speaking of the screen, the Redmagic 11 Air sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 1,216 x 2,688 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Unlike its high-end counterparts, the Air model does not feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. Instead, it uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite from the previous generation. This is paired with the company’s proprietary RedCore R4 gaming processor. On the memory end, the device gets up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with a choice of two configurations.

Powering the smartphone is a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging. Aside from that, the phone features a vapour chamber to keep things cool. One notable addition is the active cooling fan that can reach 24,000RPM, making this the first Air model to come with the feature. This all fits into a 7.85mm body weighing 207g.

On the imaging end, the phone packs a dual setup comprising a 50MP 1/1.55-inch main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. Meanwhile, the front camera is a 16MP unit. Other highlights include capacitive shoulder triggers, an optical fingerprint scanner, plus an IP54 rating.

The handset comes in two colours: Quantum Black and Stardust White. As for pricing, the 12GB+256GB model retails for CNY3,499 (~RM2,039), while the 16GB+512GB version is priced at CNY4,199 (~RM2,447). While the brand has confirmed that it will be releasing the phone internationally at the end of the month, Malaysia is not included in this upcoming launch. Based on the company’s track record, though, the device will probably arrive here sometime later.

Redmagic 11 Air Vs Redmagic 10 Air

The Redmagic 11 Air more or less builds on the same ideas as last year’s model. Of course, as the latest version, it features some improvements.

The Redmagic 11 Air has a slightly bigger 6.85-inch display with a higher 144Hz refresh rate. For reference, its predecessor sports a 6.8-inch 120Hz screen.

For internals, the new model features a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, while the Redmagic 10 Air uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Memory configurations remain the same, however.

In terms of battery, the Redmagic 11 Air gets a bigger 7,000mAh capacity, up from 6,000mAh. This battery also supports 120W charging, compared to the 80W offered by the Redmagic 10 Air.

Of course, another upgrade is the cooling system. In addition to a vapour chamber, the Redmagic 11 Air has a 24,000RPM active cooling fan.

(Source: Redmagic [1], [2])