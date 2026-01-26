Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed today that the proposed minimum age limit of 16 for social media platforms is currently in the regulatory sandbox phase. Authorities are working with platform providers to test and refine the most effective implementation method before full enforcement begins.

Regarding implementation, Teo echoed Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil’s earlier remarks on a mid-year rollout, while offering a clearer timeline. According to her, enforcement is expected to begin as early as July 2026.

Teo also reiterated that the age restriction aligns with the Online Safety Act 2025 (OnSA), which came into effect earlier this year. The Act aims to curb harmful online content by imposing obligations on internet service and content providers to protect vulnerable users, particularly children.

“Under OnSA, we have begun discussions with platform providers,” the Deputy Communications Minister told reporters after the handover ceremony of the Early Schooling Assistance at SK Putra Utama earlier today. “We are now in the regulatory sandbox stage to identify the best, most effective and safest way to conduct age verification.”

It should be noted that the government is also mulling electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) requirements for social media platforms as a means of enforcing the minimum age for account registration. This approach would potentially rely on official documents such as passports, MyKad, or MyDigital ID. However, neither Teo nor Fahmi raised eKYC in their recent statements, although its involvement has not been ruled out.

And as previously revealed by Fahmi back in June of last year, Malaysia is also keeping a close eye on Australia’s online safety model to study the feasibility of adapting similar measures domestically. To recap, the country is the first in the world to enact a ban prohibiting children under 16 from accessing social media platforms, which came into effect in December of last year.

