Earlier this month, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said revealed that the government will establish a new Online Safety Committee. Following the Pro Tem Online Safety Committee meeting, the minister asserted that the creation of this committee will not diminish the authority of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement posted on X, Azalina explained that MCMC remains as the primary and sole regulator under the Online Safety Act 2025 (Act 866). In fact, Act 866 actually strengthens the commission’s mandate to lead investigations, as well as take action against platforms failing to safeguard the users. Meanwhile, the checks-and-balances mechanism is strengthened, allowing for decisions that are transparent, evidence-based, and do not undermine freedom of speech.

What Is the Online Safety Committee?

The committee, established under Section 5 of the Online Safety Act 2025 (Act 866), serves as an advisory body to MCMC. Once the Act comes into effect, former Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim will serve as the committee’s chairman.

What are the Online Safety Committee’s responsibilities?

According to Azalina, the committee’s role is as a coordinating and strategic advisory platform. More specifically, the minister outlined the following tasks:

Identifying risks and harmful trends. This may involve conducting technical studies and expert analyses.

Coordinating consultations with stakeholders, including industry, academia, technology experts and civil society groups.

Provide technical input and recommendations for regulatory decisions, as well as submit policy proposals to regulators and policymakers.

Azalina also clarified the committee’s responsibilities before the Act fully comes into effect. For the time being, the tasks involve setting strategic direction, policy priorities and governance frameworks. This is to ensure the implementation is smooth and based on evidence.

(Source: Bernama)