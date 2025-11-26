The government is pushing for all social media platforms operating in Malaysia to adopt electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) verification by the end of the second quarter of 2026, aiming to enforce the minimum age requirement of 16 for new accounts. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to work with platform providers and give them a reasonable period to implement the measure.

He added that the timeline reflects what has already been achieved in other countries such as Australia, and that adopting similar mechanisms could ease or speed up Malaysia’s rollout. According to the Comms Minister, platforms will need systems that can freeze accounts belonging to users under 16, with the option to restore access once they reach the permitted age.

The verification process is expected to rely on official documents including passports, MyKad, and MyDigital ID. He said the move is not only about protecting children online but also about curbing scams and illegal gambling, both of which often involve fake or anonymous accounts.

On a related note, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching recently revealed that the government is studying MyDigital ID as a potential verification tool for enforcing an under-16 ban. Speaking in Parliament days prior, she said the proposal is still being developed, but talks are progressing between the MCMC and major platform providers.

Teo also recently stressed that the government has no plans to hold parents responsible for underage social media use once the restriction comes into force in 2026. She noted that enforcing parental liability would be difficult and would require strong political consensus. Several MPs had questioned whether Malaysia might go further than Australia and penalise parents, but Teo said the focus remains on platform-level controls, not household enforcement.

(Source: Bernama / The Star [1] [2])