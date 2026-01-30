Last September, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A07 as part of its entry-level range of smartphones. Now, the company has announced another model. While the Galaxy A07 5G shares some similarities with the 4G version, it does come with a few notable improvements. If the name doesn’t make it obvious, the 5G support is one of these distinctions.

Other than that, this variant gets a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display like its sibling. However, this panel boasts a higher 120Hz refresh rate, compared to the 90Hz offered by the 4G edition. Naturally, the phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A07 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. This also happens to be the same processor equipped on its predecessor, the Galaxy A06 5G. Additionally, you have your choice of 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also a shared microSD card slot that supports up to 2TB. Furthermore, the phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

On the software side, it runs Android 16 via One UI 8.0. As with the other recent members of the Galaxy A range, this phone is promised six OS upgrades and six years of security patches. For imaging, it sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, plus an 8MP selfie shooter. Rounding things off is an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Galaxy A07 5G comes in three colourways, including Light Green, Light Violet, and Black. The phone is available for purchase from the brand’s online and physical stores, as well as authorised retailers and participating e-commerce platforms.

As for pricing, the 6GB+128GB version retails for RM699, while the 8GB+256GB variant costs RM949. However, Samsung has marked the former as not for sale on the official website.

In any case, the brand is currently offering exclusive promotions as part of the launch. Customers purchasing the 8GB model can get a RM250 rebate. Basically, the phone pretty much costs RM699 at this time.

In addition to this, those buying the phone can get either the Buds Core or the Fit3 at a discounted price. Of course, this is subject to stock availability and only applies during the promotion period. Speaking of which, these offers will last until 28 February 2026.

(Source: Samsung [1], [2])