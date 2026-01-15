It has been some time since we last heard about the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses, Xiaomi’s audio-focused eyewear accessory. As such, it comes as a pleasant surprise that the company is now bringing the latest incarnation of wearable to the Malaysian market, alongside the Redmi Note 15 series.

For those unaware, the original Smart Audio Glasses of the device arrived in Malaysia back in March of 2025. Xiaomi then released its successor, the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses 2, shortly thereafter. So, in a way, this would be the third incarnation of the device. But, as you may have noticed, the company appears to have dropped the numerical branding and is instead opting for a fresh naming approach (similar to what Nothing once did with its Ear TWS buds). But I digress.

According to Xiaomi, the eyewear combines classic eyewear aesthetics with next-gen tech. It is also available in three different frames, Titanium, Pilot-Style, and Browline, to cater to diverse style preferences. The official one-pager details that the Titanium frame weighs 27.6g without lenses and 34.4g with lenses. The Pilot-Style frame is slightly heavier at 32.3g without lenses and 40.4g with lenses, while the Browline frame weighs 32.4g without lenses and 39.1g with lenses. All frames have a minimum temple width of 5mm.

The document further notes that the Pilot-Style frame are outfitted with UV400 lenses, which can block up to 99.99% of UV rays. On the other hand, the traditional lens found in the Titanium and Browline frames can block 25% of blue light. Additionally, the company also noted that the Browline and Pilot-Style frames are interchangeable, thanks to a quick-release design.

Now, regardless of the chosen frame, all the internal specs remain the same. The Mijia Smart Audio Glasses have an open-ear audio design with four microphones with a 4.5m/s wind noise reduction. The wearable also features touch controls designed specifically to activate the paired smartphone’s native voice assistant. It also supports built-in audio recording and a privacy mode to reduce sound leakage, though these features require the Xiaomi Glasses app to work.

Powering the Mijia Smart Audio Glasses are dual 114 mAh custom, non-coaxial steel-cased batteries, providing up to 13 hours of continuous playback. Xiaomi also notes that the battery can go to full charge in about an hour. Oh, and these glasses come with IP54 dust and splash resistance.

For connectivity, the wearable connects via Bluetooth 5.4 and is compatible with Android 10.0 or iOS 14 and above. It also supports Google Fast Pair.

The Mijia Smart Audio Glasses are available now in Malaysia. The Pilot-Style and Browline frames are both priced at RM799, while the Titanium variant goes for RM899. Additionally, if you purchase any of these frames, you’ll also receive a three-month trial Spotify Premium at no cost.