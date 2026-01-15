BMW Group Malaysia has announced that it is working on research and developing second-life applications for EV batteries. Or more specifically, such use cases for rural and community electrification initiatives. To that end, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with University Malaysia for the endeavour.

From the announcement, the partnership will include the research and development of technical use cases for second-life batteries. One aim of the partnership is to demonstrate the viability of second-life battery applications. This includes stationary energy storage systems as well as on-campus sustainable energy solutions.

On that note, the joint effort will see the former provide used EV batteries to the latter’s Power Energy Dedicated Advanced Centre (UMPEDAC) for research purposes. Resulting applications will then be applied via the UM Community Engagement Centre (UMCares) for community engagement and UM Sustainable Development Centre (UMSDC) for sustainable development projects.

The announcement comes at about the same time as the company unveiling the BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro. It’s the brand’s first locally assembled EV, put together at the Kulim, Kedah plant. Being a CKD model, it also features several updates. This also allows it to benefit from the local EV tax exemption that lasts until the end of next year.