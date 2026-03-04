Apple’s fresh crop of products includes new MacBook Pro and Air models. With the launch of the new laptops, some may be wondering about the long-rumoured low-cost option. Well, the week is not over yet, and the company may be releasing it soon. What’s more, we may already have a name for the device: the MacBook Neo.

Apparently, Apple may have inadvertently leaked the name. According to a report by MacRumors, a regulatory document for the device appeared on the tech giant’s website, with the link calling it the MacBook Neo (Model A3404). The company has since removed this link, leaving only a screenshot as evidence of its existence.

Either way, the MacBook Neo has been the subject of leaks for quite some time already. According to the rumour mill, the laptop will launch as an entry-level device with multiple colour options to appeal to the likes of students. Internally, it will pack the A18 Pro chip, rather than any of the M-series processors. For those unaware, the A18 is an iPhone chip which launched aboard the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Other than that, the laptop is said to feature a 12.9-inch display. Apparently, this screen will get a lower maximum brightness compared to the other MacBook models, perhaps going below 500 nits. For storage, rumours point to 256GB and 512GB as the only options, with a possible 128GB variant for schools. Furthermore, Apple might be equipping the devices with only a single NAND chip.

Of course, it goes without saying that leaks are to be taken with a grain of salt. In any case, we may hear about the MacBook Neo straight from the horse’s mouth soon.

(Source: MacRumors)