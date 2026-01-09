The Amazfit Active Max was leaked last month, with most of its details already out and about. Then came recent social media posts on Facebook with conflicting messaging in regards to its availability. More recently, the brand has sent out a press release confirming most details.

In case you missed it, one of the highlight features of the Amazfit Active Max is its battery life of up to 25 days. Of course, you get less when you have other features left on like the always-on display. On that note, the smartwatch sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED 480 x 480 display, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Letting the Amazfit Active Max stand in its own is the 4GB of storage space. This, the company claims, is enough for “up to 100 hours of podcast playbacks during workouts”. The space can also be used to download and store maps for your outdoor adventures.

Which brings us to its over 170 workout modes. These are also augmented with that the company calls the AI-powered Zepp Coach guidance. This is also paired with the brand’s BioCharge Energy Monitoring to ensure that you know when to push yourself and when to take a break.

With the most recent press release, Amazfit confirms that the Active Max will be available starting 10 January. The brand also confirms the RM699 promotional price, but did not specify what its retail price will be once said promo ends. At any rate, you can get the Active Max from the brand’s official store on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.