Amazfit has officially announced that its latest smartwatch, the Active Max, will launch in Malaysia on 10 January. It will join the ranks of the Active 2 and Active 2 Premium smartwatches, offering a far larger battery, screen size, and storage. However, this isn’t particularly new to us by now, as most details about the wearable were leaked a month ago.

The wearable features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, offering 480 x 480 resolution and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Strengthened glass forms the touchscreen, which the manufacturer tops with an anti-fingerprint coating. The case uses an unspecified polymer, and the frame consists of aluminium alloy. Without the straps, the watch weighs just 39.5 grams. Additionally, the Active Max has a water-resistance grade up to 50 metres.

The official Shopee page (more on this later) states that the device comes with a 658mAh battery, which can power it for up to 25 days under typical use. The US product page provides more detail, noting that battery life drops to 13 days with heavy use. Battery life decreases further to 10 days if Always-on Display is active, 64 hours with continuous GPS use, and 22 hours with continuous GPS and audio playback. For comparison, the Active 2 Premium had a maximum battery life of 10 days.

Another key selling point of the Active Max is its upgraded storage, featuring 4GB of onboard storage. This, naturally, allows users to store more of their music, podcasts, and maps. Other specifications include Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC.

On the health front, the watch offers a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) assessment system, heart rate recovery tracking, and menstrual cycle monitoring, alongside standard health features such as heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep, and skin temperature tracking. Users can track all of this data, as well as nutritional intake, by pairing the watch to the Zepp app.

For functionalities, the Active Max supports over 170 workout modes, including indoor and outdoor workouts and smart strength training. The watch also includes “Zepp Coach”, a personalised, AI-powered workout plan that the company says adjusts based on the user’s performance and recovery.

The Amazfit Active Max will be available in Malaysia from 10 January onwards. Based on the websites, the watch is currently only available in black. An initial post stated that the wearable was scheduled for a 6 January release priced at RM749, complete with its own Shopee page, but it appears the company has since revised those plans. It’s also worth mentioning that the post also states that the company will be offering the watch at a discounted price of RM699.

A quick check on Amazfit’s official Malaysian website shows the watch listed at RM799. That said, the final pricing remains unconfirmed until the official launch. Still, this gives us a reasonable indication of how much to expect.

(Source: Amazfit [Malaysia], [Facebook])