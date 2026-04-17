After nearly three years, Amazfit has finally unveiled the Cheetah 2 Pro in the US. Much like its predecessor, the wearable is designed with runners in mind. However, it now features a sapphire glass touchscreen, along with improved battery life.

In terms of specs, the Cheetah 2 Pro features a 1.32-inch 466 x 466 AMOLED panel, which is smaller than the Cheetah Pro’s 1.45-inch 480 x 480 display. However, the newer model comes with the aforementioned sapphire glass touchscreen and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, marking a significant upgrade over the previous model’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 1,000-nit peak brightness.

The Cheetah 2 Pro sports a grade 5 titanium frame and case and four aluminium alloy buttons. The official spec sheet claims that the device has a water-resistance grade of up to 5 ATM. Moreover, the same website says that the watch supposedly supports a microphone, a speaker, and a flashlight.

As for the battery, the company says that the watch has a 540mAh cell that can survive for up to 20 days. This goes down to 10 days with heavy use or eight days if the Always-On Display is active.

Much like recent Amazfit watches, the Cheetah 2 Pro comes with built-in storage, 32GB to be exact. While the website doesn’t explicitly state this, the storage likely serves to hold maps, music, and other data.

Speaking of maps, in order to accurately find where you are, the watch features dual-band positioning and six satellite positioning systems. Other features include automatic rerouting, points of interest search, turn-by-turn navigation, and point-to-point route planning.

The wearable features your usual health and fitness trackers, which include heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level, sleep monitoring, health reminders, and menstrual cycle tracking for women. The watch also features over 170 sports modes to choose from.

Lastly, the Cheetah 2 Pro supports third-party apps like Runna, TrainingPeaks, and Strava. It also supports other Bluetooth peripherals like action cameras, heart rate monitors, cadence sensors, and air quality monitors.

The Cheetah 2 Pro retails in the US for US$449.99 (~RM1,775) and comes with a USB Type-C-compatible charging base. While Amazfit Malaysia has yet to confirm its availability locally, the device is expected to make its way here in the near future.

(Source: Amazfit US)