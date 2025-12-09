Earlier this year, Amazfit launched the Active 2 and its Premium variant as the newest additions to the Active lineup. Now, a recent leak suggests that the brand is preparing to launch a new model in the series, which will apparently be called the Amazfit Active Max.

In a Bluesky post, Roland Quandt shared a set of images of the upcoming smartwatch, along with some of its specifications. According to Quandt, the wearable features a bigger screen compared to the Active 2. More specifically, it will sport a 1.5-inch circular OLED display with a 480 x 480px resolution. For comparison, the Active 2 gets a 1.32-inch screen. Beyond that, the Active Max is reportedly waterproof up to 50m.

As for the internals, the watch will allegedly pack a considerably larger 576mAh battery compared to the 270mAh unit found in the Active 2. While Quandt’s post made no mention of the supposed battery life for the Active Max, a draft listing on the brand’s US website promises that the device will last 25 days.

Aside from that, the Active Max reportedly comes with 4GB of storage. Other supposed features include GPS, as well as support for Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. Additionally, the watch apparently comes with over 170 workout modes, including smart strength training and Hyrox workouts.

Quandt also claimed that the device will retail for EUR169.99 (~RM814) in Europe once it launches. For now, there is no official word on when Amazfit will be releasing the smartwatch.

(Source Roland Quandt via Bluesky)