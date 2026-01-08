In conjunction with the announcement of NVIDIA’s G-Sync Pulsar gaming monitors alongside DLSS 4.5, ASUS has given a launch window for its ROG Strix XG27AQNGV. The brand’s Pulsar gaming monitor will be available later this month.

The XG27AQNGV basically follows the guidelines and criterion put forward by NVIDIA; it’s a 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) monitor, designed for Esports. In the brand’s case, it has a high refresh rate of 360Hz and a 1ms GTG response time, but it also features G-Sync Pulsar technology, which provides up to 4x the motion clarity. “With G-SYNC Pulsar technology, gamers can enjoy up to 4X effective motion clarity paired with G-SYNC Variable Refresh Rate, without the need for CPU or GPU upgrades. In addition, G-SYNC Ambient Adaptive technology uses a built-in light sensor that can automatically adjust the monitor’s brightness and color temperature for more natural and comfortable viewing experiences.”

The XG27AQNGV is also a dual-mode gaming monitor, featuring a 25-inch mode that drops the resolution down to FHD or brings it up to 2,368 x 1,332 pixel, while retaining the same low latency for gaming.

As mentioned, the ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQNGV is available starting this month, at an SRP of US$649 (~RM2,649). At the time of writing, there is no word on local availability and pricing.