ASUS has announced that its V500 SFF desktop, also known as the V501SV, is now available in Malaysia. According to the company’s press release, the machine is primarily designed as a workstation that can easily fit into modern living spaces. To that end, the desktop features a compact footprint, measuring just 9.46cm in width and 30.86cm in height.

Inside, the V500 SFF is powered by an Intel Core 7 240H processor, paired with 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory in a single SO-DIMM configuration. The system also supports memory upgrades, with two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots available for expansion. For graphics, ASUS lists Intel integrated graphics, with no mention of a dedicated GPU option.

As for storage, the desktop comes with a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD by default. Expansion-wise, it supports up to two M.2 SSDs and additional SATA drives. Although the press release didn’t explicitly detail the maximum supported capacity, the official website says that it can take up to 4TB of storage.

In addition to its compact form factor, ASUS says the desktop runs quietly, thanks to an advanced thermal architecture that helps maintain stable performance even under load. The company adds that noise levels can go as low as 22dB in its whisper mode.

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The chassis comes with a decent selection of I/O ports at both the front and rear. Up front, you get a 3.5mm combo audio jack, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. Meanwhile, the rear I/O port features a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 1.4, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, a 7.1-channel audio stack, and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, as well as a Kensington lock and padlock loop. In terms of wireless connectivity, the V500 SFF supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. ASUS also notes that the system includes a neutral-warm 4000K indicator light.

Moreover, the V500 SFF ships with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a Microsoft 365 Basic subscription. It also comes with a 3-year onsite service warranty.

ASUS is now selling the V500 SFF (V501SV) in Malaysia for RM3,899. However, the company is currently offering an early bird promo price of RM2,899 through authorised resellers, while stocks last. The desktop in black and white colour options, paired with either Grey Weave or Dark Wood front fascias.

(Source: ASUS [press release], [website])