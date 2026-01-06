ASUS, particularly its sub-brand Republic of Games (ROG), has been unveiling several new products, predominantly monitors, as of late ahead of CES. However, a rumour has sprouted claiming that the Taiwanese PC brand plans on releasing a pair of AR glasses. Well, they’re rumours no more, as ROG has officially announced the ROG XREAL R1.

In the official press release announcing the product, ROG states that the product is the world’s first 240Hz micro-OLED FHD gaming glasses. Developed in partnership with XREAL, these AR glasses work with PCs and consoles, including the ROG Ally.

ASUS says that the ROG XREAL R1 can seamlessly integrate itself within the ROG ecosystem and offers “desktop-level versatility”. When connected, the glasses provide a virtual screen of up to 171 inches at 4 metres with a 57-degree field of view, which ASUS says covers 95% of the viewing area. As mentioned earlier, it can output video at 240Hz, but it also supports 4K video at 60Hz.

The built-in spatial co-processing X1 chip lets users alter the virtual screen to make it larger or smaller, farther or closer, with the press of a button. The included Anchor mode adds three degrees of freedom (DoF) spatial anchoring so that the screen can stay fixed to a physical space rather than keep it centred on the wearer. It also features a 3ms motion-to-photon latency for smooth visuals.

Speaking of connection, users can link the ROG XREAL R1 to their console and PC through the DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports found on the ROG Control Dock. Additionally, this dock allows the user to alternate between the two devices with a single click, or so ASUS says.

On the ROG Ally, users can simply plug the ROG XREAL R1 into the handheld via USB-C. The two devices fully optimise each other, providing full touchscreen controls with no setup required.

The ROG XREAL R1 also features electrochromic lens technology, allowing it to adapt to changing light conditions as well as adjust lens transparency. ASUS clarified that, when enabled, the lens becomes more transparent as the user looks away from the anchored screen and darkens when the user looks back. The lens offers three different levels of dimming, which the user can adjust accordingly.

In terms of audio, the AR glasses feature a Bose-tuned system. According to the press release, it can create a “three-dimensional soundstage for deeper immersion”. The company claims that the system renders every detail with “lifelike clarity and spatial accuracy”, allowing the player to react quickly and accordingly.

At the time of writing, ASUS has yet to reveal the official pricing of the ROG XREAL R1. However, the brand revealed that it expects to ship the AR glasses globally in the first half of 2026. Currently, the eyewear is on display at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

