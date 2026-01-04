There are a lot of things ASUS, among other brands, is expected to unveil and launch during CES 2026, its new Intel Panther Lake-powered laptops being just one lineup. On a related note, the brand could be teaming up with XREAL to also debut its ROG AR Glasses.

This is all still a rumour at this point, but the source of it stems from a response that XREAL in an ROG Global post on New Year’s Day 2026. Honestly, it all smells like a setup but on the off chance that this turns out to be the deal, this coincides with an earlier post by ASUS about “BFGD” coming back.

How about launching the biggest monitor you've ever made? 😎 — XREAL 👓 (@XREAL_Global) January 1, 2026

BFGD, short for Big Format Gaming Display, is a term used by NVIDIA back in 2018, when it began those huge, oversized 4K gaming monitors that were 65-inch or larger, along with super high refresh rates and a dedicated G-Sync HDR module built into it. Amazing to see how far that technology has come, but we digress.

Given what XREAL does, the ROG AR Glasses could be a pair of eyewear that projects a massive display directly into our retinas, sans the real estate that a gaming monitor typically takes up. Again, if this idea does turn out to be real, then one of the minimum expectations of this is that the AR glasses will require it to be tethered via USB-C DisplayPort cable.

Guess we’ll find out in a couple of days to see if the ROG AR Glasses are real or if this was an inside joke.

(Source: ASUS ROG Global via X, Videocardz)