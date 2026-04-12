It’s 2026 and if you doom scroll through the PC Master Race subreddit, you’re bound to come across tales of people losing their NVIDIA RTX 40 or 50 Series GPUs losing their lives to a loose or faulty 12VHPWR cable. Like so many other brands, ASUS has been just as frustrated at the situation, which is why it’s made something to address the issue: the ROG Equaliser.

The ROG Equaliser isn’t a PSU but rather, it’s the brand’s own take on a “premium” 12VHPWR cable, which is basically the only, if not proprietary, way of powering NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 Series and 50 Series graphics cards. ASUS says its new cable is designed to ensure “balanced current delivery” from the PSU to the cable.

Basically, ASUS is saying that the ROG Equaliser has been engineered to the point that no single 12V pin will have to deal with the full brunt of 575W coursing through it, and then proceeds to melt under overwhelming pressure. Yeah, totally not projecting here.

Getting back to the subject of over-engineering, the ROG Equaliser also has an enlarged cable load capacity. Instead of the typical 9.2A per cable for standard 12V-2×6 cables, the Equaliser gets 17A per cable. Oh, and this cable plugs into a little socket of the ASUS ROG Thor 3, along with other ROG Strix PSUs.

Perhaps the most surprising, as well as the most charitable, thing that ASUS has done with the ROG Equaliser is that it’s been made open-ended in its use with other PSUs from other vendors. IN other words, as long as the PSU sports a similar socket, it should work.

At the time of writing, ASUS hasn’t mentioned if it plans on selling the ROG Equaliser by itself, but it will be bundled with 2026 ASUS ROG Thor III and ASUS ROG Strix Platinum PSUs.

(Source: PCGamer, ASUS)