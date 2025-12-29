Jon Prosser, the man whom Apple is currently suing for his alleged involvement in leaking details of iOS26 ahead of its launch, is doubling down with their actions. The YouTuber, who goes by the name fpt. on the platform, recently published a video with the alleged renders of the unconfirmed iPhone Fold.

Based on the renders, when folded, the alleged iPhone Fold seems to have a thickness of 9mm, which is about the same as a standard 5.5-inch iPhone. When unfolded, though, that thickness would drop down to 5.6mm, while also unveiling what Prosser says will be a 7.8-inch display, which would make it more or less the same size as Apple’s iPhone Mini.

Obviously, the main camera module would greatly increase the thickness of the alleged iPhone Fold. On that note, and as previously reported, Prosser believes that the unconfirmed foldable could sport a dual camera system. Presumably, it could be a dual 48MP combo, but that’s just speculation on our part. Further, Apple supposedly is aiming for eliminating that dreadful crease that plagues foldable, and if it manages to pull that off successfully, it would be a feat in and of itself for the fruit company, as well as a first for foldables.

Apple has likely been bitten by the foldable bug, and given the frequency with which its Android rivals have been churning out these devices, this kind of development doesn’t really come as much of a shock to us. In any case, Prosser seems confident in his sources about the iPhone Fold, and given the intensity with which Apple has gone after him for leading iOS26, it does lend an air of credibility to this story.

