The main realme numbered series has pushed out two entries this year. And it looks like the realme 16 Pro line is getting an early start next year as well. The company’s official account for the Indian market has been putting up teasers on X with the 6 January date. GSMArena also reports that the brand has revealed a few items from their spec sheet.

From the report, the first to be revealed was the realme 16 Pro Plus. This features an as-of-yet unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It will be powered by a battery that’s larger than 6,500 mAh, and it will be running Android 16 with the realme UI 7.0 overlay. For cameras, Both are said to share a 200MP main camera, with a with a 1/1.56-inch Samsung HP5 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. The 3.5x periscope camera here uses a Samsung JN5 sensor, and the whole setup is claimed to provide shooting from 0.6x to 120x.

realme 16 Pro Specs

More recently, GSMArena reports that the company has revealed more specs of the standard realme 16 pro. This includes a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, a 7,000 mAh battery, and a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display, with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 6,500-nit peak brightness. There will also be an IP69 rating, though it’s unclear if this is the standard rating or the brand’s own IP69 Pro.

As the brand does, realme is sure to continue drip-feeding details of the 16 Pro and Pro Plus as we get closer to the 6 January date. Then there’s the matter of waiting for the brand to announce a local launch after that,