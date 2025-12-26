Honda has unveiled its line-up for the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS), which will take place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, from January 9 to 11, 2026. Among the highlights is the debut of the Civic e:HEV RS Prototype.

According to Honda, this model marks the world premiere of a sportier grade of the Civic e:HEV. While the automaker has yet to release official images of the new Civic e:HEV RS, it is expected to be developed from the Civic RS trim that was introduced exclusively to the Japanese market last year.

On the performance front, Carz Automedia reports that the sedan is likely to feature Honda’s latest series-parallel hybrid system, which was previously showcased in a camouflaged prototype displayed following the Japan Mobility Show (JMS) earlier this year. The system reportedly retains the same 2.0-litre engine base as before, paired with two electric motors to deliver a combined output of 149 kW.

Honda has also confirmed that this will be the second model, after the all-new Prelude, to feature the brand’s S+ Shift control technology. At the time of writing, these are the only details available on the model. However, more information is expected once the Civic e:HEV RS Prototype makes its official appearance at TAS.

In addition to the Civic e:HEV RS Prototype, Honda will also display the Civic Type R HRC Concept and the Prelude HRC Concept. The company will further showcase its racing line-up, including the Honda HRC Prelude-GT and the all-new GT500 racing machine.

