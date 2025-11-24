Honda Malaysia may have teased the 2026 Prelude in a recent social media video, showing a quick glimpse of the rear and hinting at a possible local debut. Previously, the sports coupe was only displayed at KLIMs 2024.

Back in September, the Honda Prelude was launched in Japan, where it is offered in two variants, and one of them is a limited-edition trim known as Honda On. As a quick primer, the Prelude features L-shaped headlights integrated into a wing-shaped frame, a sculpted nose for a bold presence, and full-width taillights at the rear. Flush-mounted door handles and a black chrome grille louvre complete its sleek exterior.

Inside, the Prelude offers individually designed seats for the driver and passenger. The driver’s seat is sculpted for secure support, while the passenger seat balances comfort with a gently enveloping feel. The cabin also includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch Honda Connect Display with Google built-in, and an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system as standard.

In terms of performance, the Honda Prelude comes with a hybrid powertrain pairing a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine and two electric motors. It produces a total output of 203PS. The coupe also comes with the Honda S+ Shift which emulates a virtual 8-speed transmission that precisely controls the engine RPM during acceleration and deceleration.

The Prelude offers three driving modes, including Sport, GT, Comfort and a new feature called Coasting Control. This system allows the car to decelerate as if it were in neutral gear. Drivers can also fine-tune the car’s behaviour through Individual mode, which lets them adjust the powertrain, steering, suspension, meter display, engine sound, and adaptive cruise control.

For safety, the car comes equipped with Honda Sensing, which includes features such as the Collision Mitigation Braking System, Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, Low Speed Brake Function, Cross Traffic Monitor, Parking Sensor System, Unintended Acceleration Mitigation, and more.

These are some of the specifications that can be expected if the Prelude is launched in Malaysia. In Japan, a limited-edition variant called Honda On is also offered, and it’s possible that this version could make its way to the Malaysian market as well.

(Source: Honda Malaysia via Facebook)