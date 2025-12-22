Perodua is speculated to be considering the acquisition of Tan Chong Motor Assemblies Sdn Bhd (TCMA) assembly plant in Seberang Perai for an estimated RM500 million following the launch of its two new models; the QV-E and the Traz, according to Nanyang Business Daily. The plant is strategically located about three kilometres from Perodua’s existing Rawang facility, which is approximately a 10-minute drive north of Bandar Baru Selayang.

The report also comes amid a recent development in which TCMA signed a letter of intent with Perodua to provide electro-deposition coating, painting and partial final assembly services for the QV-E. On the other hand, a senior industry source, cited by The Edge, reported that Perodua is currently leasing production capacity at the Rawang plant, utilising roughly 30,000 units annually, against the facility’s estimated capacity of 40,000 units.

The source also stated that the leasing arrangement is reported to generate approximately RM80 million in revenue for Tan Chong Motor. Additionally, it was stated the automaker is assessing the feasibility of acquiring the Seberang Perai plant to support its long-term production requirements.

While the fact that Perodua is renting TCMA plant for its EV model, the rest that was mentioned above seems to be a speculation at the time of writing. This is because, there is yet to be an official announcement on this matter from either Perodua and TCMA. Nevertheless, we did contact Perodua for their comments on the matter, however the automaker is yet to respond.

(Source: Nanyang Daily Business)