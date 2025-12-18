Perodua officially launched the Traz yesterday, an SUV based on the Toyota Yaris Cross. While the new model arrives with a conventional internal combustion powertrain, it was close to getting a hybrid powertrain, given its shared underpinnings with the Yaris Cross.

Had a hybrid variant been introduced, the Traz was expected to mirror the Thailand-market Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid, pairing a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 91 PS and 121 Nm of torque with an electric motor delivering 80 PS and 141 Nm. However, those plans did not materialise.

Perodua confirmed that the Traz will not debut as the company’s hybrid model, with the idea shelved due to development delays stemming from the global Daihatsu homologation scandal. “We initially planned to introduce a hybrid for this model, but we scrapped those plans,” said Perodua President and CEO Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad during the Traz preview.

To recap, the Traz is offered in two variants; X and H, and is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 105 hp and 138 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a D-CVT transmission, while fuel capacity is rated at 42 litres.

Despite the absence of electrification in the Traz, Zainal confirmed that Perodua’s next all-new model, or what the company refers to as a “full model change” (FMC), will finally feature a hybrid powertrain. “Rest assured that when we do our next model, which will get a full model change, we will include a hybrid,” he said, adding that the system is being developed for A- and B-segment vehicles.

There is also a possibility that the upcoming hybrid could be based on the same platform used for the Perodua QV-E. During the preview of the fully electric model, Zainal noted that the platform is flexible and can be adapted to accommodate a hybrid powertrain.

However, Perodua has yet to confirm which model will be first to receive the hybrid system. Potential candidates include the Ativa, which already exists in hybrid form but is currently limited to a RM500-per-month leasing programme, as well as high-volume models such as the Myvi or Bezza.

Whichever model is chosen, the move signals Perodua’s gradual shift towards electrification, offering customers a broader range of powertrain options. With a consumer-ready hybrid joining its lineup, the national automaker would be closer to offering a comprehensive portfolio catering to diverse market needs.

