As previously reported, Honor is officially launching the Magic8 Pro today. In addition to the launch, the brand is also bundling an Insta360 Ace Pro action camera with every purchase of the phone, while stocks last.

Running through the specs, the Magic8 Pro features a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED display, with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Beneath the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. Powering it all is a 7,100mAh, one of the largest in a smartphone.

For its main camera module, the array comprises a 50MP wide, 200MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. The selfie camera also employs a large selfie 50MP sensor, complete with TOF 3D. Other features on the Magic8 Pro include support for 100W wire charging and 80W wireless charging,

Pricing for the Honor Magic8 Pro starts from RM4,599 for the 12GB+512GB SKU, and RM5,199 for the 16GB+1TB model. Again, those pre-ordering the Magic8 Pro will be entitled to receive a free Insta360 Ace Pro. Pre-orders are set to begin on the launch day and will remain open until 4 December 2025.

Oh, and in conjunction with the announcement, Honor is also offering an instant rebate of RM300 with every purchase of the Magic8 Pro during the preorder period. Also, if you’re planning on preordering the phone via a telco, take note that the brand is partnering up with the local telcos to sell its 16GB+1TB variant through their respective plans.

As an extra added bonus, Honor also announced that its Watch Fit will go up for preorder, starting 11 December. Pricing starts from RM399 for the model with the Black strap, while the Denim strap model retails at RM449.