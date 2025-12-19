Christmas is around the corner, and making it better is the coinciding Steam Winter Sale of 2025. This one’s going on for a bit longer, lasting from now until 5 January 10AM PT, or 2AM of 6 January for us here in Malaysia. As with the previous seasonal sale, there are titles that are getting discounts all the way up to 90%, or even higher. That being said, this list is not quite as enticing as the last season’s.

Beyond the most heavily discounted, there are a few game that are getting bigger discounts than their age would otherwise suggest. No doubt some of these is because their sequel – or simply another entry in the franchise – just got announced during The Game Awards.

With that in mind, here are some of the highlights from the 90% list and beyond. As before, it won’t be an exhaustive list, so feel free to check them out for yourself if something tickles your fancy.

(Source: Steam)