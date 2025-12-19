Christmas is around the corner, and making it better is the coinciding Steam Winter Sale of 2025. This one’s going on for a bit longer, lasting from now until 5 January 10AM PT, or 2AM of 6 January for us here in Malaysia. As with the previous seasonal sale, there are titles that are getting discounts all the way up to 90%, or even higher. That being said, this list is not quite as enticing as the last season’s.
Beyond the most heavily discounted, there are a few game that are getting bigger discounts than their age would otherwise suggest. No doubt some of these is because their sequel – or simply another entry in the franchise – just got announced during The Game Awards.
With that in mind, here are some of the highlights from the 90% list and beyond. As before, it won’t be an exhaustive list, so feel free to check them out for yourself if something tickles your fancy.
- Nioh Complete Edition –
RM191> RM19.10
- Darksiders Ultimate Edition –
RM193.55> RM38.13
- Quantic Dream Collection –
RM257.40> RM25.74
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Complete Edition –
RM445> RM44.50
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown –
RM189> RM15.12
- Dead Space 2023 Deluxe Edition –
RM239> RM35.85
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition – RM419 > RM83.80
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut –
RM65> RM6.50
- Maneater Apex Edition –
RM81.44> RM8.14
- Star Wars Jedi Bundle –
RM358.20> RM46.57
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Bundle –
RM1,226.18> RM122.59
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition –
RM329> RM65.80
- Mafia Trilogy Bundle –
RM211.86> RM38.11
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition –
RM240> RM48
- Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition –
RM218.90> RM21.89
- Divinity: Original Sin – The Source Saga –
RM110> RM21.87
- Octopath Traveller 1 + 2 –
RM398.97> RM159.59
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition –
RM299> RM29.90
- Mortal Kombat: Elder God Bundle –
RM580.23> RM98.16
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 –
RM169> RM67.60
(Source: Steam)