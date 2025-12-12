Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 practically mopped up the trophies at The Game Awards 2025, both rightfully and deservedly so. But that’s not our focus here: our focus is on some of the major titles that were announced during the ceremony.

So, without further ado, here’s the hot takes from this year’s Game Awards.

Tomb Raider Catalyst And Fate Of Atlantis

It was already hinted that studio Crystal Dynamics was going to announce a new Tomb Raider game at The Game Awards. Instead, we got a two-fer: Catalyst and Fate of Atlantis.

Catalyst is clearly going to be the entrée of the two: it shows off what is clearly a redesigned Lara Croft, now more in line with her gutsy Indiana Jones-like persona. You get also get a glimpse of her arsenal, shown in a hotel room that is clearly located somewhere in India. What is clear is that the mocap and voice actress doesn’t appear to be Camilla Luddington, and she’s back to dual-wielding pistol, and now comes with wrist-mounted grappling hook that lets her pull off some more athletic badassery.

Fate of Atlantis pays a greater homage to original Tomb Raider, while incorporating gameplay elements from the studio’s earlier Lara Croft titles. Again, not a lot is being told about the story, but it looks like this title will be featuring a mix of side scrolling and over-the-shoulder gameplay. Oh, and Lara in her traditional tanktop and booty shorts ensemble.

Fate of Atlantis will release first in 2026, followed by Catalyst in 2027.

Ace Combat 8: Wings Of Theve

To my genuine surprise and delight, it’s nice to see that the Ace Combat IP isn’t entirely dead. The trailer for Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is filled with all the cinematic grandeur that befits the title, especially since the last installment in 2019.

As per the official fluff, you’re a pilot in the world of Strangereal, flying for the defeated nation, the Federation of Central Usea (FCU), who joins a legendary squadron known as the “Wings of Theve”, and brings the fight to the Republic of Sotoa.

The game is set for a 2026 launch, and will be coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam for PC.

Divinity

From the makers of the critically acclaimed Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios, comes its next big project that has been keeping fans guessing: Divinity.

A word of warning, the studio’s launch trailer is pretty graphic, but the studio has said the game is “our biggest, most ambitious RPG yet.”

The game is set in the world of Rivellon, the same as previous Divinity titles in the past. For now, little is known about the premise of the game, and there’s currently no release date set.

Star Wars Fate Of The Old Republic

This was the first game announcement to kick off The Game Awards, and a somewhat major one too. According to the official fluff, Fate of the Old Republic is a spiritual successor to Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR), and will be a “single-player, narrative driven” RPG, although that genre is being used loosely here.

The real kicker is that the game is being directed by none other than Casey Hudson, the very same person who directed the original KOTOR series, and is also responsible for Mass Effect trilogy. Yes, I said trilogy, because Andromeda doesn’t count.

Resident Evil Requiem

Gameplay for Requiem was finally revealed at The Game Awards but the main takeaway of this announcement came in a surprise form of a familiar character in the series: Leon Kennedy.

Yes, that’s right. One of the series’ main man is back in the Requiem, providing the hard-hitting action sequences in-game, a stark contrast to Grace Ashcroft’s more cerebral, psychological horror sequences.

Resident Evil Requiem releases 27 February 2026.

Control Resonant

Six years after the release of Control, Remedy Entertainment is finally giving us a sequel in the form of Control Resonant. From the looks of it, you play as Dylan, Jesse’s brother who, at the end of the first game, was captured at kept comatose, for fear of his powers and possible schizophrenia.

Now that he’s awake, he’s on the hunt for Jesse, who has supposedly “gone rogue/fishing” outside of Bureau. Unlike Jesse, though, Remedy has made him a sort of melee badass.

Control Resonant is expected to release in 2026 but no specific date has been given.

Diablo IV Lord Of Hatred

Yeap, Diablo IV’s next expansion will be called Lord of Hatred. The title is an obvious reference to the Prime Evil himself, Mephisto, and more importantly, the expansion marks the return of the fan favourite class: the Paladin.

Naturally, the announcement is filled with all the blinding lights and epic introduction of character class, fighting Mephisto with great gusto, and looking absolute mighty with his +5 Lightning Spear Of Holy Smite (not the actual name).

The Lord Of Hatred expansion has a release date too, and it is 28 April 2026.

Total War Warhammer 40,000

Need we really need to say more? The studio behind the franchise had already made a game based on Games Workshops’ Fantasy series, so this really just feels like a natural progression, an inevitable outcome, even.

So far, the initial gameplay shown at The Game Awards shows Astartes battling against Orks, but nothing else. Also a little infuriating is the fact that no specific launch date was given.

Saros

Saros is the upcoming title from Housemarque, the Finnish studio that gave us Returnal in 2021, and much like it, it’s a roguelite-ish sort of game.

Set in the world of Carcosa, you play as a Soltari Enforcer named Arjun Devraj who, along with his team, is fighting off an increasingly aggressive environment, brought on by a strange eclipse that “kills the world” over and over.

The game will be available on 30 April 2026 on the PS5. Given how Returnal made its way to PC two years after the PS5 version’s debut, we can assume that Sony will eventually do the same with Saros.

Megaman Dual Override

Megaman is coming back in 2027 and Capcom is keeping it real by maintaining its nature as a side-scrolling shoot ‘em up. The Dual Override title hints at the titular character having some sort of major upgrade to their systems, as seen at the end of the reveal trailer.

Highguard

Created by the four principle members that were responsible for Titanfall and Apex Legends, Highguard is a fantasy sci-fi, high octane shooter and spiritual successor to the original two IPs.

The game serves as its studio, Wildlight Entertainment’s maiden debut into the industry and to be honest, it really looks over the top. It’s PVP, obviously, but it does look enticing.

Even more surprising is that we won’t have to wait long to get a taste of it. Highguard will be free-to-play across all platforms (Steam for PC) starting 26 January 2026.